The effects of noise on children

Parents who are aware that there are many ways that noise poses a threat to children, potentially affecting both their physical and psychological health, can put themselves in a better position to protect their youngsters from noise-related damage.

FALLBROOK – Hearing is easy to take for granted. Many people are born and grow up without ever experiencing compromised hearing. But that does not mean people, including children, don't routinely engage in activities that could adversely affect their hearing.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, children are not strangers to recreational activities that can harm their hearing. Children who attend sporting events, musical concerts and even holiday celebrations like fireworks shows may be at risk of losing their hearing.

Parents who are careful and cognizant of the many ways no...