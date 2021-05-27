Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Volunteer training sessions hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 12:56pm



ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice invites individuals interested in helping adults and children facing the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session via Zoom video conferencing.

Hospice volunteers are an important part of the care team at The Elizabeth Hospice and have an opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life.

Attendees will learn about a wide variety of virtual and in-person opportunities throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, including serving as a patien...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021