Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Don Thompson
Associated Press 

As drought intensifies, California seeing more wildfires

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/27/2021 at 11:38am

Black Hawk firefighting helicopter

Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee photo via AP

Governor Gavin Newsom arrives at McClellan Air Force Base, May 24, on a new Sikorsky S70i Black Hawk firefighting helicopter which is included in the state's proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire and emergency preparedness budget.

SACRAMENTO – As California sinks deeper into drought it already has had more than 900 additional wildfires than at this point in 2020, which was a record-breaking year that saw more than 4% of the state's land scorched by flames.

The danger prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation. That's double what he had proposed in January.

California's mountains and foothills are expected to see above-normal wildfire potential from June through August and possibly into the fall, which is the usual peak fire season, according to the National Drought M...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 04:37