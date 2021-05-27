FCPG recommends 'Village View Park' or 'Jacaranda Park'

County picks ‘Morro View Park’ for new park name

What is currently being called Fallbrook Local Park by the County of San Diego will have a different name, and on May 17 the Fallbrook Community Planning Group provided its two preferred suggested names.

The planning group voted 10-3 to recommend Village View Park and Jacaranda Park as the two names to be submitted to the county for consideration. Tom Harrington, Ross Pike, and Anna Strahan voted against the motion. Lee DeMeo and Jeniene Domercq were not able to participate in the meeting.

In March 2020, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 6.8 acres of land...