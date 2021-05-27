Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FCPG recommends 'Village View Park' or 'Jacaranda Park'

County picks ‘Morro View Park’ for new park name

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 1:30pm



What is currently being called Fallbrook Local Park by the County of San Diego will have a different name, and on May 17 the Fallbrook Community Planning Group provided its two preferred suggested names.

The planning group voted 10-3 to recommend Village View Park and Jacaranda Park as the two names to be submitted to the county for consideration. Tom Harrington, Ross Pike, and Anna Strahan voted against the motion. Lee DeMeo and Jeniene Domercq were not able to participate in the meeting.

In March 2020, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 6.8 acres of land...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 04:37