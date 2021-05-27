Recall group plans signature gathering

The effort to recall the president of the board of the Fallbrook Union High School District is progressing, according to one of the parents involved in the process.

“We’re waiting for approval from the County Registrar of Voters,” said Nora Maier, one of two parents who submitted the Notice of Intention to Circulate a Recall Petition regarding Diane Summers, board president.

The parents have said they don’t feel the board is responsive to parents about students at Fallbrook High School returning to full-time, in-person classes.

“Students are still on campus only two times a wee...