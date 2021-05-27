'Space' is theme and issue for elementary summer school

Check your email and your elementary school student’s backpack to see if there’s an “invitation” to attend summer school.

Dr. Lea Curcio, Director of Curriculum & Instruction for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, said the district has needed to be selective this year about who will be able to attend summer school on July 12-30. The invites were given out May 18-21.

“They will be both emailed and backpacked home with the student from the classroom teacher,” Curcio said.

She explained that there are a limited number of teachers and space at the three elementary sc...