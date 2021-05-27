Supervisors approve contract process for new signals

The intersection of Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen will be getting a signal installed by the end of 2022. In the foreground is a memorial for a boy who was killed in a car accident at that intersection in July 2019.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract for traffic signals at five intersections in unincorporated San Diego County including the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road and the intersection of South Mission Road and Green Canyon Road.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote May 19 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise a construction contract for bid and to award that contract to the low responsive bidder, designated the director of the county's Depa...