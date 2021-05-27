Wild Wonders celebrates its 30th anniversary

Wild Wonders is home to over 120 animal ambassadors, including Masika and other cheetahs, as well as wallabies, American alligators, Fennec foxes, and more.

BONSALL – Jackie Navarro started Wild Wonders, a wild animal refuge in Bonsall, in May 1991 with just a few animals: an Amazon parrot, a boa constrictor, a opossum, a desert tortoise, and a chinchilla. Since then, it has moved to its current 10-acre location in Bonsall with over 100 animal ambassadors.

Wild Wonders has provided tens of thousands of education programs for schools, libraries, scout troops, and other organizations, raised over $100,000 for Cheetah conservation, become a partner with conservation organizations around the world, survived two California wildfires and a worldw...