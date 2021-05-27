Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wild Wonders celebrates its 30th anniversary

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 12:53pm

cheetah

Wild Wonders is home to over 120 animal ambassadors, including Masika and other cheetahs, as well as wallabies, American alligators, Fennec foxes, and more.

BONSALL – Jackie Navarro started Wild Wonders, a wild animal refuge in Bonsall, in May 1991 with just a few animals: an Amazon parrot, a boa constrictor, a opossum, a desert tortoise, and a chinchilla. Since then, it has moved to its current 10-acre location in Bonsall with over 100 animal ambassadors.

Wild Wonders has provided tens of thousands of education programs for schools, libraries, scout troops, and other organizations, raised over $100,000 for Cheetah conservation, become a partner with conservation organizations around the world, survived two California wildfires and a worldw...



