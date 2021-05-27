Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Nicole Hao
The Epoch Times 

China responds to report of Wuhan lab staff becoming sick before COVID-19 outbreak

 
Last updated 5/26/2021



The Chinese regime denied on Monday, May 24, that lab staff in Wuhan were infected with COVID-19 before the pandemic, in response to a question about a WSJ report.

On May 23, the Wall Street Journal reported on an undisclosed U.S. intelligence report about three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who sought hospital care with COVID-19-like symptoms in November 2019 –one month before the onset of the “patient zero” identified by the CCP regime.

The regime asserted again that the CCP virus originated outside China.

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Mi...



