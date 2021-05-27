Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jack Phillips
The Epoch Times 

DOJ charges Black Lives Matter supporter who allegedly 'stormed capitol,' sold footage to news outlets

 
The Department of Justice seized $90,000 from a Utah man who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt being shot during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to court filings filed by federal prosecutors.

John Earle Sullivan, a political activist who reportedly attended Black Lives Matter protests last year and who allegedly agitated rioters inside the Capitol, was also charged with new weapons charges, according to the documents unsealed last week.

So far, more than 400 people have been charged in connection to the breach, which occurred as members of Congress were voting to certify the 2020 president...



