Standardized testing faces uncertain future

Jay Wamsted, left, and his daughter, Kira, are photographed Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Smyrna, Georgia. Wamsted, who is an eighth grade math teacher, allowed his daughter to skip testing this year. With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that aim to curb the stress of exams while still capturing some data on student learning.

No UC school will be allowed to use the SAT and ACT tests in admissions, after a California judge ruled they would disadvantage low-income students and students with disabilities.

Standardized tests are returning to the nation's schools this spring, but millions of students will face shorter exams that carry lower stakes, and most families are being given the option to forgo testing entirely.

With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that aim to curb the stress of exams while still capturing some data on student learning. The lenien...