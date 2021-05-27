Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

At least one person killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in Carmel Valley area

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/1/2021 at 10:23am



SAN DIEGO - One person was killed and four suffered serious injuries early this morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in the Carmel Valley area, according to a media report.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:50 a.m. on southbound I-5 at Carmel Valley Road, near state Route 56, according to the California Highway

Patrol.

A white sedan, which was heading northbound on the southbound highway, crashed head-on into a silver vehicle and also struck a black pickup,

10News reported.

Arriving paramedics reported that multiple patients were trapped in vehicles, the CHP said.

A passenger in the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to the news station.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

Southbound traffic was diverted to SR-56 and the on-ramp from Carmel Valley to southbound I-5 was shut down, the CHP said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/02/2021 10:39