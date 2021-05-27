Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

BREAKING: Man admits causing deadly crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula

 
Last updated 5/27/2021 at 3:48pm

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Javier Caldera pleads not guilty at an Oct. 4, 2019, murder charge arraignment against him at the Southwest Justice Center for the death of Janet Genao during an alleged high-speed DUI crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula June 4, 2019.

A drugged driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula that killed a Murrieta woman pleaded guilty Thursday, May 27, to second-degree murder.

Javier Caldera, 27, of Auburn, Washington, also pleaded guilty to felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and hit-and-run with sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations, as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office in which no charges were dropped.

The plea deal was submitted during a status hearing before Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson, who s...



