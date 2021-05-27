BREAKING: Man admits causing deadly crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula

Javier Caldera pleads not guilty at an Oct. 4, 2019, murder charge arraignment against him at the Southwest Justice Center for the death of Janet Genao during an alleged high-speed DUI crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula June 4, 2019.

A drugged driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula that killed a Murrieta woman pleaded guilty Thursday, May 27, to second-degree murder.

Javier Caldera, 27, of Auburn, Washington, also pleaded guilty to felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and hit-and-run with sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegations, as part of a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office in which no charges were dropped.

The plea deal was submitted during a status hearing before Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson, who s...