Fatal collision on I-15 in Fallbrook

Witnesses sought

 
Last updated 5/28/2021 at 4:06pm



FALLBROOK – On Friday, May 28, at approximately 10:44 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a medical aid call of a male lying face down on the right shoulder of I-15 southbound, north of Old Highway 395. The CHP and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection responded to the scene.

An adult male was located on the right shoulder and emergency personnel immediately performed medical aid on the male. Unfortunately, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

For reasons that are still under investigation, it is believed that the male may have been in traffic lanes, when he was possibly struck by a white semi-truck.

The investigation is still ongoing. The CHP is asking the public for assistance in locating a white semi-truck with possible damage to the right side.

The roadway was not affected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside Area Investigations Unit at 760-643-3400.

 

