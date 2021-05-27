Financial tips for the self-employed

FALLBROOK – Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours; you don't have to count "vacation days" and you'll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you're truly on your own – there's no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package.

So, if you've recently started a business or become a "gig worker," possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?

There are several steps you can take, including the following:

• Establish a budget. When you're self-employed – and especially when y...