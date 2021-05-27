Four money tips all college grads need to know

SAN DIEGO – Whether you’re a new grad or simply reflecting on your younger self, a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com found that 83% of Americans wished they knew more about personal finance when they were fresh out of school.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,823 adults, aged 18 and over.

Post-grad insights

Would you have found it useful to learn about personal finance while you were younger and/or in college?

Yes – 89%

No – 11%

In your opinion, what is the biggest financial hurdle that college grads face? (top four responses)

Paying off student loans – 62%

Keepin...