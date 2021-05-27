Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Four money tips all college grads need to know

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 2:40pm



SAN DIEGO – Whether you’re a new grad or simply reflecting on your younger self, a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com found that 83% of Americans wished they knew more about personal finance when they were fresh out of school.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,823 adults, aged 18 and over.

Post-grad insights

Would you have found it useful to learn about personal finance while you were younger and/or in college?

Yes – 89%

No – 11%

In your opinion, what is the biggest financial hurdle that college grads face? (top four responses)

Paying off student loans – 62%

Keepin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 04:37