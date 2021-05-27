Humane Society helps rescue horse

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An emergency response team from the San Diego Humane Society rescued a horse today after it had gone down inside a trailer.

The driver of the horse trailer was traveling on Interstate 15

Saturday afternoon when the divider inside the trailer went down with three horses inside, according to Nina Thompson of the San Diego Humane Society. The owner of the horses pulled off the freeway and into a parking lot in the 1000 block of El Norte Parkway.

The owner was able to get two horses up, but the third horse -- a Friesian -- remained down, Thompson said. At 2:30 p.m., nine...