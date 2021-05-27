Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Man found dead along I-15 in Bonsall

 
Last updated 5/29/2021 at 10:59am



BONSALL - A pedestrian -- possibly a hit-and-run victim -- was found dead today alongside Interstate 15 in the northern reaches of San Diego

County.

The fatality north of Old Highway 395 in Bonsall was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the pedestrian lying face down on the western shoulder of the freeway, the CHP reported. Paramedics pronounced

the man, whose name was not immediately available, dead at the scene.

Investigators believed the victim may have ventured onto the freeway for unknown reasons and was s...



