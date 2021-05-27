Unemployment rate decreases to 6.7% in San Diego County

SACRAMENTO – The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.7% in April, down from a revised 7.8% in March but well above the year-ago rate of 15.9% – just as the worst economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning to rear their heads – according to figures released Thursday, May 21, by the state Employment Development Department.

Statewide, the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in April, down from 8.2% in March. The country posted a 5.7% unemployment rate in the same time period, down from 6.2 in March.

Between March and April, non-farm emplo...