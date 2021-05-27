Critical Race Theory -- What's the big deal? Part 2

This is a second in a series on Critical Race Theory

Last week we focused on the Marxist/neo-Marxist roots of Critical Race Theory (CRT) which are strong, but where neo-Marxism left off, postmodernism took over, making the way for CRT today.

Postmodernism has its roots in Marxism and concepts written about by French theorists in the last century, including Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida and Jean-Francois Lyotard who were Marxist sympathizers.

Postmodernism is a hard concept to describe, but it represents a set of ideas and modes of thought that came together in response to specific historical conditions. Like its predecessor Marxism, it wa...