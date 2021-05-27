Drowning prevention

We are blessed to live in a County that is home to many beaches and pools, which we can enjoy all year long. Unfortunately, along with the beauty and fun of swimming, tragedy can strike. Drowning is among the leading causes of deaths for children under the age of 5. My family has experienced the tragedy of a loved one drowning and I want to do all I can to make sure no family has to experience that same pain.

In 2020, data showed that in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, more children in San Diego County were rescued after almost drowning in pools, beaches, and other bodies of water th...