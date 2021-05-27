Issa announces recognition program for Vietnam veterans

SAN MARCOS – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) has announced an effort to thank and honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War veterans through the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program. Issa released the following statement:

“All of our veterans past and present deserve our gratitude. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, it is past time to uniquely recognize the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans. If you – a family member, friend, or neighbor – served during Vietnam, I want to make sure the veteran’s commitment to this...