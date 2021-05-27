Memorial Day

I know you don't have too much time to learn the whole history of DAV, but here's a quick synopsis.

Our Nationwide 100-year-old DAV family continues to serve both our veterans, their families, survivors, orphans, and our communities. We do this, not by ourselves... but with a village of individuals who care enough to seek out another way to give back to the country we promised to defend.

We are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. We accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range...