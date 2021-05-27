Re: 'Where's the truth?' [Village News, Schembri letter, 5/2021]

Letter writer Joe Schembri took exception to my previously published letter. He mentioned the “pipeline” that President Trump opened. Is he talking about the Keystone Pipeline? If he is, that pipeline was never completed. Also, he may not understand that the Keystone Pipeline was being constructed to transport shale oil that was created in Alberta, Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast. It is well known that the oil was going to be shipped abroad. How does that help our consumers? Why did the Canadians not construct a pipeline across their country and impact their environment?

