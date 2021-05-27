Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

There are still acts of kindness

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 11:59am



Last week, I tripped in a local grocery parking lot and went down on my right knee and elbow. Before I knew it, a young woman named MaryAnn jumped out of her car to help me up. Not only that but she gave me first aid since my knee was bleeding and swelling.

I looked for her name in the local phone book to say thank you in a more tangible way but, sadly, she is not listed. This letter is to say thank you to this lovely woman who put aside her plans to stay and help me.

Due to my age she kept asking if I was okay. I assured her I just felt silly for falling down but happy God sent her as an...



