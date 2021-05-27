FUHS girls volleyball athletes awarded CIF Hall of Champions honor

The 2020-2021 school year was an extremely stressful time for all students, including athletes who had their seasons pushed back or cancelled.

Savannah (Annie) Riley was not expecting to be able to compete in volleyball this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she said she was pleasantly surprised when the Fallbrook High School girls volleyball team was able to play.

Although the girls volleyball season had been pushed back and cut short, Riley and varsity volleyball co-captain Ashlynn Craven were able to make the most of their playing time.

"I was surprised, I didn't think we...