Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Girls soccer playoffs elude Warriors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 10:41am



Twelve teams were selected for the CIF Division II playoffs based on power rankings which factor records and strength of schedule. Fallbrook was 14th in the power rankings among the Division II schools. The Warriors had a 6-6-4 overall record, and their 4-3-3 statistic in Valley League play was worth third place in the six-team standings.

The 2020-21 CIF girls soccer playoffs did not include Fallbrook High School.

"It was a disappointment. I think we had a good squad and would have loved to make the playoffs," said Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia. "I think a few ties during the season were...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021