Girls soccer playoffs elude Warriors

Twelve teams were selected for the CIF Division II playoffs based on power rankings which factor records and strength of schedule. Fallbrook was 14th in the power rankings among the Division II schools. The Warriors had a 6-6-4 overall record, and their 4-3-3 statistic in Valley League play was worth third place in the six-team standings.

The 2020-21 CIF girls soccer playoffs did not include Fallbrook High School.

"It was a disappointment. I think we had a good squad and would have loved to make the playoffs," said Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia. "I think a few ties during the season were...