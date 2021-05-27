Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Legionnaires take basketball standings lead with upset win over Sharks

 
Prior to the May 18 basketball game between Bonsall High School and Bayfront Charter, both teams were 4-0 in Sierra League play. Bayfront took a 10-0 record into the game in Bonsall, and the Sharks were ranked first among the CIF San Diego Section's Division V teams.

Bonsall's 65-53 victory gave the Legionnaires a 5-0 league record along with sole possession of first place in the standings. The Legionnaires improved their overall record to 12-5.

"We had a signature game," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

The 2020-21 Sierra League for basketball consists of Bonsall, Bayfront Charter, Ch...



