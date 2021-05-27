Legionnaires take basketball standings lead with upset win over Sharks

Prior to the May 18 basketball game between Bonsall High School and Bayfront Charter, both teams were 4-0 in Sierra League play. Bayfront took a 10-0 record into the game in Bonsall, and the Sharks were ranked first among the CIF San Diego Section's Division V teams.

Bonsall's 65-53 victory gave the Legionnaires a 5-0 league record along with sole possession of first place in the standings. The Legionnaires improved their overall record to 12-5.

"We had a signature game," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

The 2020-21 Sierra League for basketball consists of Bonsall, Bayfront Charter, Ch...