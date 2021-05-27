Loss in final game deprives Warriors of boys lacrosse playoffs

Had Fallbrook High School's boys lacrosse team won the Warriors' final regular-season game May 18 at home against Mission Hills, the Warriors likely would have been selected to participate in the CIF Division II playoffs. The Grizzlies' victory caused Fallbrook to be omitted during the May 22 playoff selection and seeding meeting.

"We unfortunately didn't get in," said Fallbrook coach Mike Zinniger.

The Warriors had a 5-9 season record and were 1-4 in Valley League competition. "We had a pretty decent season," Zinniger said.

Because Fallbrook did not have a junior varsity team this year,...