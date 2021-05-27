Murphy second in Patriot League tennis tournament

Bonsall High School junior Garret Murphy placed second in the Patriot League tennis tournament May 17 at Woodland Park in San Marcos.

Murphy reached the boys singles final before losing to Dominic Smith of Horizon Prep. Murphy placed high enough to earn a berth in the CIF tournament as did Bonsall senior Dakota Thompson.

Normally girls tennis is a fall sport and boys tennis is a spring sport. The coronavirus shutdown compressed the 2020-21 CIF seasons, and boys and girls tennis were combined including formal mixed doubles sets for the first time in San Diego Section history.

This year th...