Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Murphy second in Patriot League tennis tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/26/2021 at 10:39am



Bonsall High School junior Garret Murphy placed second in the Patriot League tennis tournament May 17 at Woodland Park in San Marcos.

Murphy reached the boys singles final before losing to Dominic Smith of Horizon Prep. Murphy placed high enough to earn a berth in the CIF tournament as did Bonsall senior Dakota Thompson.

Normally girls tennis is a fall sport and boys tennis is a spring sport. The coronavirus shutdown compressed the 2020-21 CIF seasons, and boys and girls tennis were combined including formal mixed doubles sets for the first time in San Diego Section history.

This year th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/28/2021 04:36