By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior netters reach CIF Division III final

 
Last updated 5/26/2021 at 10:38am



Although El Capitan High School's tennis team defeated Fallbrook High School in the CIF Division III championship match May 14 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Fallbrook won three playoff matches to reach the final.

The Warriors had three home matches prior to the championship match and defeated Central Union, Christian, and San Diego Jewish Academy. The results of the four playoff matches gave Fallbrook a final season record of 16-4, including 10-0 in Valley League play.

"It's always good to go on a run at the end of the season and play well," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway....



