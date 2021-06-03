Brunch to bring message of hope and a fashion show

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 10:28am

The Fallbrook Women's Connection will hold a brunch and fashion show featuring clothing from Caravan's owner and operator Leslie Sommers.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection is starting back up this month with an elegant brunch and fashion show in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All ladies are invited to come to this fashion show featuring the colorful and

flowing fashions of Fallbrook's own haberdasher, Caravan, with owner and

operator Leslie Sommers announcing the models and describing their outfits.

Guests will have the opportunity to order clothes modeled during the presentation.

Vocalist and guitar duo Anna and Chris Sherlock of Riv...