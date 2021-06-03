Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

CWA approves updated Urban Water Management Plan

 
Last updated 6/2/2021



The San Diego County Water Authority approved an updated Urban Water Management Plan.

The unanimous May 27 SDCWA board vote approves a plan which predicts 630,771 acre-feet of annual supply by 2045. The update, which will be submitted to the state's Department of Water Resources and will also be used to assess adequate supply for potential new development, also includes a water shortage contingency plan.

The California Water Code requires all urban water suppliers in the state to prepare and submit an Urban Water Management Plan which must include a detailed evaluation of the supplies nec...



