Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FCPG prefers homes to complete Peppertree Park

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:44pm



The Fallbrook Community Planning Group was asked to choose whether a 6.7-acre undeveloped segment of the Peppertree Park planned development should have homes or commercial development, and the planning group expressed its preference for additional housing.

A 12-0 planning group vote May 17 expressed a preference for the residential option although the planning group also called the commercial option acceptable if the residential development cannot be built. Steve Brown, Lee DeMeo, and Jeniene Domercq could not participate in the meeting when that item was heard.

