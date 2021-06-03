Food and diapers offered for families

FALLBROOK – We Luv San Diego is offering a free Food + Diaper Distribution Tuesday, June 9, 12-2 p.m., at 121 N. Pico Ave. Hosted by Hope Clinic for Women and LifePointe Church, there are no restrictions on participants. The distribution will be done drive-up style and offer non-perishable foods and diapers size 0-6.

This event will occur on the second Tuesday of each month, same place and same time from 12-2 p.m. until further notice.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.

