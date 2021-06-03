Issa to host virtual Military Academy information session

SAN MARCOS – The Office of Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) will host a virtual military academy informational webinar Thursday, June 17, from 2-3 p.m. for students and parents to learn about the admission process for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy. Issa:

“Our nation’s military academies stand alone as some of the finest preparatory institutions the world has ever known. Here, men and women with a spirit of service and love of country gain the experience, training, values and t...