Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local students earn degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 10:18am



ADELPHI, Maryland – The following Fallbrook students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus, Hector Fonseca – Associate of Arts, Lizeth Murillo – Associate of Arts, Andrew J. Vanasse –Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in...



