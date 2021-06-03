Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SNHU announces President's List students

 
MANCHESTER, N.H. – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University announces the students who have been named to the Winter 2021 President's List. They include Fallbrook residents, Tatiana Galvez, Tessa Megling, Daniel Starozytnyk, Olafur Sveinsson, John Hollcraft and Kent Medlin.

The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and onl...



