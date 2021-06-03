Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Harris
Writer 

Summer heats up at Vail HQ with June events

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 12:32pm

Bonnie Martland and Karen Michaud

Village News/Courtesy photo

Bonnie Martland and Karen Michaud will depict the stories of suffragists Alva Vanderbilt Belmont and Alice Paul on the Vail Headquarters stage Monday, June 28.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax, more and more in-person events are returning throughout the Temecula Valley and at Vail Headquarters, 32115 Temecula Parkway, summer is beginning to heat up with a plethora of events designed to be fun for the entire family.

Rebecca Farnbach, past president of the Temecula Valley Historical Society said she is looking forward to the return of in-person programming at Vail Headquarters.

"What a satisfying feeling to reopen Vail HQ without restrictions, to move about freely and to exchange smiles," she said.

Farnbach cautioned that even with the state...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/03/2021 23:30