Summer heats up at Vail HQ with June events

Bonnie Martland and Karen Michaud will depict the stories of suffragists Alva Vanderbilt Belmont and Alice Paul on the Vail Headquarters stage Monday, June 28.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax, more and more in-person events are returning throughout the Temecula Valley and at Vail Headquarters, 32115 Temecula Parkway, summer is beginning to heat up with a plethora of events designed to be fun for the entire family.

Rebecca Farnbach, past president of the Temecula Valley Historical Society said she is looking forward to the return of in-person programming at Vail Headquarters.

"What a satisfying feeling to reopen Vail HQ without restrictions, to move about freely and to exchange smiles," she said.

Farnbach cautioned that even with the state...