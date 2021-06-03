Ace Hardware selects FBA as its June Register Round Up Recipient

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has announced that Fallbrook Ace Hardware has selected them as their June Register Round Up Recipient.

When residents shop at Fallbrook Ace Hardware during the month of June, they can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate that change to the FBA.

The FBA, in partnership with community organizations, maintains and beautifies its community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Thanks to a committed Board of Directors, community partners an...