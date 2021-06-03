FPUD to continue hauler service for biosolids

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will continue to use a hauler service to dispose of biosolids.

FPUD's board opted for continuing to haul rather than to repair the existing sludge heat dryer or purchase a new dryer. That decision was a 5-0 vote at the May 24 meeting.

"We determined that the cost of repairs and cost of natural gas are significantly higher than the cost of hauling," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD purchased a Fenton sludge heat dryer in 2006 to offset hauling costs. If biosolids are processed to a higher level through thermal drying or other means, they can...