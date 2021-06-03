Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD to continue hauler service for biosolids

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 2:54pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District will continue to use a hauler service to dispose of biosolids.

FPUD's board opted for continuing to haul rather than to repair the existing sludge heat dryer or purchase a new dryer. That decision was a 5-0 vote at the May 24 meeting.

"We determined that the cost of repairs and cost of natural gas are significantly higher than the cost of hauling," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD purchased a Fenton sludge heat dryer in 2006 to offset hauling costs. If biosolids are processed to a higher level through thermal drying or other means, they can...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/03/2021 23:30