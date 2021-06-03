Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News 

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Citrus – Sweet & sour for your health

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 3pm

people with citrus

Village News/Christina Withers photo

Eating citrus can have a positive effect on your health and wellness because citrus fruits contain fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, potassium and folate.

Eating citrus is a great way to meet the five to nine recommended servings of fruit. Think of oranges, lemons, grapefruit, limes, tangerines and so on. There are many advantages to your health from this sweet treat.

There are different types of citrus with different nutrients that provide these healthy benefits. Some of these benefits include assisting the prevention of cardiovascular disease, skin damage and cancer from the sun. Additionally they're packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, potassium, folate, and fiber. We always hear about having citrus when a cold or the flu hits to bo...



