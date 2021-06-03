Palomar Medical Center Escondido among nation's best for treatment of heart attack patients

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021.

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Medical Center Escondido has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. The medical center is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Palomar Health's commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Palomar Medical Center Escondido has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Assoc...