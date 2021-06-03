Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Katie Cadiao
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Parents opening home to children in foster care hope to inspire others

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 4:20pm

Rita and Juan Mejia

Village News/Courtesy photo

Rita and Juan Mejia have been resource parents for the County for 17 years

For Rita and Juan Mejia, opening their home to children in foster care has been a lifelong passion. Over the course of 17 years, the couple have provided care to dozens of children for the County of San Diego.

But for Rita the commitment to caring for children in foster care started long before she and her husband became what is known as resource parents. Rita's mother was a resource parent for more than 20 years and Rita often helped drive the children to appointments or activities.

Rita enjoyed the experience so much that she and Juan decided to start their own journey as resource parents...



...

 

