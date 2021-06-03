Fallbrook welcomes Winchell's Donut House

The Ortiz family celebrates the grand opening of their Winchell's Donut House May 26.

Village News/Christal Gaines-Emory photos

Fallbrook's newest donut shop opened to the public on May 26, and the community welcomed Winchell's Donut House with open arms.

The new Winchell's Donut House is a family owned business run by Leonel and Reyna Ortiz and their daughter, Diana. Although Winchell's coming to Fallbrook was a surprise to many members of the community, this business plan was over 30 years in the making.

The Ortiz family immigrated from Mexico 32 years ago knowing very little English. When they arrived, Leonel Ortiz began looking for a job, and his first job in Americ...