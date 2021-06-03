Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FUHSD to return to in-person meetings by July 12

 
In-person Fallbrook Union High School District board meetings will begin by July 12.

A 5-0 FUHSD board vote May 24 approved a July 12 board meeting and subsequent meetings at Fallbrook High School's performing arts center. The June 28 meeting may also take place at the performing arts center, although uncertainty whether that facility has already been booked that day led to the decision to address the June 28 meeting at the June 14 virtual meeting. If the performing arts center is available for June 28 the district board meeting will take place there.

An executive order issued last year f...



