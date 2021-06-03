Road Rally benefits senior services

Madd Potter manager Michelle Price rolls out raffle tickets for participants at this first stop on the Road Rally route, May 22.

Sending participants all over Fallbrook and Bonsall, the Foundation for Senior Care held a different kind of fundraiser Saturday, May 22. Thirty-nine people in 16 cars took part in the Road Rally event, collecting raffle tickets at businesses found by solving a variety of word puzzles. The clues led to participating locations and the scavenger hunt activity made it easy to maintain social distancing.

A registration fee was paid for each car and the participants could buy extra raffle tickets to put into the drawing. At least 20 area businesses took part by hosting stops on the route with so...