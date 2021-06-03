VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 installs new officers

The new VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 officers are, from left, Anne Richter, Trustee; Jayne Underhill, Chaplain; Midge Thomas, Treasurer; Dana McCarthy, President; Christa Hoag, Sr. Vice President; Shara French, Secretary, Deb Bottomley-Jr. Vice President; Ronnie Branson, Guard; kneeling, Dory Fullen, Trustee. Not shown, Jeaneane Hensen, Conductress.

FALLBROOK – During the May VFW Auxiliary, Post 1924 meeting, the officers for 2021-2022 were announced; see photo.

Since 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has united Americans from all walks of life with a common purpose: to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families, and their communities. Its programs are designed to bring needed services, information and assistance to these target groups. Members must be citizens of the United States or a United States National, and at least 16 years old.

Those eligible to join include husbands and wives, widowers and widows, fathers and...