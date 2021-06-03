Biden unveils budget request for $6 trillion in spending, highest since World War II

President Joe Biden unveiled his 2022 budget request Friday, proposing a $6 trillion spending package that would bring the U.S. to its highest levels of spending since World War II.

Biden's plan includes funding for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, among other major initiatives. The plan calls for an increase in spending to $8.3 trillion by 2031, with each year adding a $1.3 trillion budget deficit. If that rate is maintained, the U.S. would surpass even its sustained spending levels of World War II by 2024.

Key aspects of the plan include $600 billion for infrastructure s...