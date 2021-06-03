Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Anders Hagstrom
White House Correspondent The Daily Caller 

Biden unveils budget request for $6 trillion in spending, highest since World War II

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:12pm

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. Valley News/White House photo

President Joe Biden unveiled his 2022 budget request Friday, proposing a $6 trillion spending package that would bring the U.S. to its highest levels of spending since World War II.

Biden's plan includes funding for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, among other major initiatives. The plan calls for an increase in spending to $8.3 trillion by 2031, with each year adding a $1.3 trillion budget deficit. If that rate is maintained, the U.S. would surpass even its sustained spending levels of World War II by 2024.

Key aspects of the plan include $600 billion for infrastructure s...



