Village News

By Village News Editorial Staff 

Judge rejects Bayer's attempt to limit legal liability for future Roundup cancer claims

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:16pm



Last Thursday, Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation, denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from $11.6 billion to $2 billion for future cancer claims associated with Roundup weedkiller, saying parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable” and unfair to cancer sufferers.

The rejected settlement is part of a broader $11.6 billion agreement to resolve Roundup lawsuits in the U.S. from about 125,000 consumers and farmers.

Chhabria said the settlement to pay as much...



